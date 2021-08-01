Home NEWS Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

(CNN)Patrick Mahomes is not letting this year be all about Tom Brady.

Months after the Tampa Bay Bucaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV and Brady’s rookie card became the most expensive trading card in football history, a Mahomes card is taking that title.

Mahomes’ 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield autographed rookie card just sold for $4.3 million, according to online auction house PWCC, which brokered the deal.

      That’s the highest price ever paid for a football card, according to the trading card marketplace. It shattered the $3.1 million paid this year for a Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto, PWCC said in an Instagram post.

        LJ’s Card Shop made the record-breaking purchase. It called the card “truly a piece of art” and said it was “honored to add this card to our collection,” according to a tweet by PWCC.

          Mahomes had few words in response to the milestone. “My goodness,” he tweeted.

