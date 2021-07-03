patrick-beverley-suspended-one-game-for-shove-of-chris-paul

Patrick Beverley lost his cool and it’s going to cost him the first game of next season — and a game’s pay.

The NBA announced a one-game suspension without pay for Beverley for “an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play.”

The suspension will be enforced the first game Beverley is able to play next season.

The day after the incident, Beverley Tweeted out an apology to Paul.

This was the right move by the NBA (if it had given Beverley two games it would not have been out of line). The cheap shot ended what had been a historic and impressive Clippers season on a sour note.

