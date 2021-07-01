Reuters

Hockey-Tokyo spotlight offers game big chance to restore fading appeal

In a few weeks hockey players line up in Tokyo for the 24th time at the summer Olympics, knowing some fear its days as a core sport in the Games could be numbered unless they can put on a show to kickstart a revival in its waning global profile. Frequently ranked among the world’s most popular sports in part due to its large fan base in India, hockey has remained a niche game in many countries, struggling to attract the kind of global interest that sports like athletics and swimming can galvanise at the elite level. But supporters already breathed one big sigh of relief in 2013: hockey survived a vote that could have resulted in a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude it from the Games.