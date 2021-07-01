-
Associated Press
Mississippi St beats Vandy 13-2 to send CWS finals to Game 3
Mississippi State’s first three wins in the College World Series were one-run games. The Bulldogs’ fourth was a blowout, and it was well-timed. Houston Harding and Preston Johnson combined on a four-hitter and MSU capitalized on struggling Vanderbilt pitching in a 13-2 victory Tuesday night that forced a deciding third game in the College World Series finals.
POPSUGAR
Get a First Look at the SpongeBob SquarePants Spinoff The Patrick Star Show!
Back in March, Nickelodeon announced The Patrick Star Show, a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, and we finally have our first sneak peek of the series! The show, which will air on Nick in July, centers on Patrick and his family – younger sister, Squidina, his parents, Bunny and Cecil, and his grandpa, GrandPat – but of course, there will be plenty of cameos from SpongeBob, Sandy, Squidward, and more.
Katie Nageotte Set an Olympic Trials Record in Pole Vault, and This Is What Joy Looks Like
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It’s the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record – and Nageotte’s visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
Associated Press
Mississippi St shuts down Vandy again for 1st national title
Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals Wednesday night. Bednar, working on three days’ rest, walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. It was the first one-hitter at the CWS since 2014, and it seemed as though the whole city of Starkville, Mississippi, was at TD Ameritrade Park to witness it.
Reuters
Soccer-England boss Southgate heaps praise on ‘fighter’ Sterling
Sterling has been one of England’s top performers at the tournament, scoring three times in four games. The 26-year-old has scored 15 goals in his last 20 England appearances, having gone 27 games without a goal before that. “He is a fighter,” Southgate told British media on Wednesday.
NBC Sports EDGE
Packers Fantasy Preview
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the Packers’ entire offense from a fantasy perspective. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)
Reuters
Hockey-Tokyo spotlight offers game big chance to restore fading appeal
In a few weeks hockey players line up in Tokyo for the 24th time at the summer Olympics, knowing some fear its days as a core sport in the Games could be numbered unless they can put on a show to kickstart a revival in its waning global profile. Frequently ranked among the world’s most popular sports in part due to its large fan base in India, hockey has remained a niche game in many countries, struggling to attract the kind of global interest that sports like athletics and swimming can galvanise at the elite level. But supporters already breathed one big sigh of relief in 2013: hockey survived a vote that could have resulted in a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude it from the Games.
