Patou’s Artistic Director, Guillaume Henry, Designs New Uniforms for Cheval Blanc in Paris – HarpersBAZAAR.com

French label Patou is revered for its subtle approach to luxury. So when it was announced that Cheval Blanc in Paris tapped the brand’s artistic director, Guillaume Henry, to create a new line of team uniforms, it just confirmed that real elegance is all in the details. Neighbors in the heart of the city, the maisons share a rich history and understated approach to design, making the partnership a match made in fashion heaven.

As a part of Cheval Blanc’s Artisans and Ambassadors series, the house brought on Henry, who formerly served as creative director at Nina Ricci, to add an element of understated style to the uniforms. The offering includes a range of silhouettes that vary according to each post, ensuring that the garments are well suited to those who will be wearing and working in them day-to-day.

Details of the line include artful gold buttons and parque-de-glacé patterns, which are set to become instantly recognizable elements of the collection. But it’s the finishing touches that really bring the pieces together. Henry incorporated puff sleeves, musketeer cuffs, and a low-cut collar with lapels to offer the Cheval Blanc team members a polished look.

“This line for Cheval Blanc combines Parisian elegance to a sporty appeal with an Art Deco aesthetic,” the designer explained of the new collaboration. “It also refers to the heritage and savoir-faire made in France!”

