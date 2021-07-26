Path of Exile: Expedition is out on PC now – Gamereactor UK

Via the official website, developer Grinding Gear Games announced that the latest expansion of Path of Exile, Expedition, is live on PC now and takes about 8GB on the standalone client and Steam. As noted in the same post, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have to wait a little bit longer – the expansion will launch on consoles on July 29th, so, this Thursday.

“Significant updates have been added with the Expedition expansion, including the Expedition Challenge League, four new merchant NPCs, 19 new Skill and Support Gems, massive balance changes, a flask system rework, plus some new item types,” stated Grinding Gear Games.

Just earlier today, the team updated news on the forum and mentioned a few things that they are working on, including various bug fixing and crashing issues, for details please check here.