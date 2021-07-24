The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has backed Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church International, aka Winners’ Chapel, on the sacking of some pastors in the church.

The news of the pastors’ sacking broke the internet earlier this week when one Pastor Godwin claimed that he and 40 other pastors were sacked for failing to generate enough income.

Addressing the issue while speaking to his congregation, Oyedepo had described the sacked pastors as ‘unfruitful, blatant failure.’

The clergyman said, “People are confused about our ministry. I learnt that some fellows said, ‘You know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.’

“We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.”

Supporting the Bishop, Fatoyinbo took to his Instagram page, stating that there is no room for laziness and unfruitfulness.

He wrote, “No room for laziness and unfruitfulness. Question: If you were fired in the bank for not meeting up with your deliverables, will you go on social media?”

Fatoyinbo went on to give a parable from the Bible, “He spake also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard, and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.

“Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground? And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it:

“And if it bears fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shalt cut it down. Luke 13: 6 – 9.”