Home ENTERTAINMENT Pastor ventures into brick-making after govt closes churches due to COVID-19 lockdown, hopes to make millions
ENTERTAINMENT

Pastor ventures into brick-making after govt closes churches due to COVID-19 lockdown, hopes to make millions

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
pastor-ventures-into-brick-making-after-govt-closes-churches-due-to-covid-19-lockdown,-hopes-to-make-millions
Pastor Ventures Into Brick-Making after Govt Closes Churches Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Hopes to Make Millions

  • Pastor Tom Mpande’s church was closed as a result of the government imposing lockdown over COVID-19 in Uganda
  • That left him with too much time and a family of 13 children to take care of amid the ravaging effect of the pandemic
  • To make ends meet, he started making bricks for sale and has so far churned out about 30,000 pieces

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Tom Mpande, formerly a Pastor and Usher at Pastor Tom Mugerwa’s Mutundwe Church in Uganda, is among the tens of thousands of citizens who were affected by the ongoing lockdown.

Mpande is a father of 13, which necessitated a change to make ends meet for them.
Out of the 30,000 bricks he has made, Mpande projects to make roughly KSh 300,000. Photos: Daily Monitor.

.

Given that public gatherings, the church included, were disallowed until the COVID-19 situation gets better, Mpande decided to reinvent himself soon as the first lockdown was imposed.

Thinking Outside the Box

With the availability of soil, water, and a market that is looking to build, the father of 13 ventured into brick-making.

Daily Monitor reports that he has so far made 30,000 bricks from which projects to rake in over N1 million once sold.

His decision is a testament to the fact that humans need to recollect themselves quickly and spring back up whenever life takes a drastic turn, which is a common phenomenon.

Netizens Commend His Decision

Netizens who read his story were impressed at his decision to get something going on rather than begging for offerings online.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Noah Mutwe:

“By the way, bricklaying is a good job as long as you possess the land. Many people have become rich through this activity during this pandemic.”

Matooke Heists Godwins Godfrey:

“Yeah even if the lockdown is lifted let him continue making them Depending on flocks for survival is not tenable.”

Amà Pretty:

“He’s better than those who come online to beg from the struggling people.”

Anger in church over pastor’s new car

Meanwhile, . reported that a pastor’s new car acquisition seemed not to sit well with his church members. This displeasure was registered by the members in a video making the rounds.

The angry church faithfuls, in an Instagram video by @kingtundeednut, waylay their pastor and grab him by the shirt as soon as he alighted from his white Range Rover car.

A heated exchange ensued as many hands hold the unidentified cleric’s shirt firmly to his bewilderment.

Source: .

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Video shows Nigerian students doing “Dorime” during lecture,...

Nigerian lady becomes 1st doctor in her family,...

Man steals money from his landlord to build...

You’re a terrible mother: Princess blasts Iya Rainbow,...

You must stay strong for us: Cubana Chiefpriest...

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff debuts with music...

Hulu’s Summer Of Soul concert documentary kicks off...

‘It feels good’: Kashmir folk singer’s rise from...

J.Lo’s Neighbor, Cardi’s Baby Twerk & Megan’s Wet...

Jinger Duggar Says Her Sisters Got Love Letters...

Leave a Reply