pastor-ventures-into-brick-making-after-govt-closes-churches-due-to-covid-19-lockdown,-hopes-to-make-millions

Pastor Tom Mpande’s church was closed as a result of the government imposing lockdown over COVID-19 in Uganda

That left him with too much time and a family of 13 children to take care of amid the ravaging effect of the pandemic

To make ends meet, he started making bricks for sale and has so far churned out about 30,000 pieces

Tom Mpande, formerly a Pastor and Usher at Pastor Tom Mugerwa’s Mutundwe Church in Uganda, is among the tens of thousands of citizens who were affected by the ongoing lockdown.

Out of the 30,000 bricks he has made, Mpande projects to make roughly KSh 300,000. Photos: Daily Monitor.

.

Given that public gatherings, the church included, were disallowed until the COVID-19 situation gets better, Mpande decided to reinvent himself soon as the first lockdown was imposed.

Thinking Outside the Box

With the availability of soil, water, and a market that is looking to build, the father of 13 ventured into brick-making.

Daily Monitor reports that he has so far made 30,000 bricks from which projects to rake in over N1 million once sold.

His decision is a testament to the fact that humans need to recollect themselves quickly and spring back up whenever life takes a drastic turn, which is a common phenomenon.

Netizens Commend His Decision

Netizens who read his story were impressed at his decision to get something going on rather than begging for offerings online.

Noah Mutwe:

“By the way, bricklaying is a good job as long as you possess the land. Many people have become rich through this activity during this pandemic.”

Matooke Heists Godwins Godfrey:

“Yeah even if the lockdown is lifted let him continue making them Depending on flocks for survival is not tenable.”

Amà Pretty:

“He’s better than those who come online to beg from the struggling people.”

