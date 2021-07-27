pastor-rescues-widow-who-was-going-to-sell-her-cooking-gas-to-raise-money,-pays-her-child’s-waec-fee

A Nigerian pastor, Juliet Olele, has made a widow happy as she paid the exam fee of her kid in JSS 3

Prior to paying the fee, the hope of getting it settled was really slim as the registration deadline was almost closed

In a short clip, the woman and kid expressed great happiness when they were told the bill has been cleared

A female Nigerian pastor identified as Juliet Olele has put smiles on the face of a widow as she solved her financial need.

In a Facebook post, Juliet revealed that the mother of many has been struggling to make ends meet by doing odd jobs.

Juliet Olele came to the rescue of the family who expressed deep happiness.

Help came on time

Despite her hard work, the woman was unable to pay the examination fee of one of her kids who was in JSS 3.

The pastor stepped in with her NGO called Comforter’s Hand of Care Foundation and settled the examination money.

Both the mother and kid were grateful as they thanked the good Samaritan for what she did. Pastor Juliet said taking care of the needs of the less privileged is the focus of the organisation.

