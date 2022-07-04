pastor-offers-free-accommodation,-feeding-to-“homeless”-veteran-actor-kenneth-aguba

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Chibuzor Chinyere, has offered free accommodation to veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba, who is reportedly homeless and has nowhere to stay.

In the early hours of Monday, July 4, photos of the veteran thespian in a shabby environment looking downcast surfaced online and sparked concern from Nigerians.

It was alleged that Kenneth Aguba is homeless and lives in the shabby structure where the photos were taken.

In an updated development, a popular clergyman, Apostle Chibuzor, known for his benevolence, has now offered free accommodation to Aguba.

“Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately. Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I apostle chibuzor chinyere GO of OPM is giving him a free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates. With free feeding.” He wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere donated a fully equipped restaurant to the family of late Deborah Samuel, who was killed for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto.

It would be recalled that when the family lost their daughter, who was a student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, to the mob attack, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry promised to help transform their lives.

He helped the family move from Kaduna to Port Harcourt, where he gifted them a mini estate and a car. He also placed the siblings of the late Deborah on scholarships.

He didn’t stop there, either, as he just donated a fully equipped restaurant to the parents of late Deborah Samuel.