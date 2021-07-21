pastor-dies-as-his-under-construction-2-storey-building-collapses-in-lagos-(photos)

A two-storey building under construction in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state collapsed on Tuesday, July 20th killing the owner, a popular Nigerian pastor.

It was gathered that the deceased identified as Daniel Obasi, a pastor of the Divine Light Prophetic Mission in Ikorodu Pastor , went to inspect his 2-storey building which was under construction when the building collapsed while he was still inside, causing his death.

The father-of-5 was trapped after the building collapsed on him. His body was later recovered from the rubble by emergency responders and handed over to Isawo Division Police.

According to the Lagos State Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, who confirmed the incident, Ibrahim Farinloye, the landlord was the only victim of the collapsed building.

Farinloye stated that the Isawo police officers had taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu, adding that the collapsed building was an attachment to the main building.

“The cause of the collapse was suspected to be inadequate timeline to allow sand-filled land to compact properly before the commencement of construction and poor building materials, according to neighbours.” He said.

See more photos below,