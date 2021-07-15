pastor-arrested-for-diverting-church’s-n15m-for-his-phd-and-enlisting-wife-on-church’s-payroll

A pastor identified as Omosebi Fred Adeola has been dragged before the Abuja court by the anti-graft agency EFCC

Omosebi Fred Adeola, a self-acclaimed Nigerian pastor, has been arraigned before the court over alleged diversion of church funds to the tune of N15.6 million.

Adeola was dragged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja by the Economic and Finacial Crime Commission (EFCC) on eleven-count charges.

Pastor Omosebi Fred Adeola has been dragged before the court over alleged diversion of church’s fund.

Credit: EFCC

Source: Instagram

The charges, according to the anti-graft agency, bordered on alleged “conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of funds.”

Funding his PhD

The pastor of the Adventist Church was said to have supposedly used the church’s relief funds for personal use including paying for his PhD programme at Babcock University (BU).

Adeola, who is also a country director of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency of Nigeria, was also said to have illegally enlisted his wife on the church’s payroll.

He will be facing judgement before Justice A.O Otaluka of the court located in Apo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the pastor’s arrest following a statement released on Tuesday, July 13, by the EFCC.

Dupssybabby wrote:

“Church money concern EFCC? Church members can’t leave judgement in God’s hand. God help us.”

Pyramid properties commented:

“Finally, he’s caught. God be praised. Hopefully, by God’s grace, his cohorts will be brought to book as well. Mind you, Mr Omosebi Adeola isn’t a pastor but a member of the church.”

Emeka Joe wrote:

“The church should have leave (left) God to judge him.”

Covidquin commented:

“This is why I stopped going to church. 90 % of pastors are thieves.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

