By Charly Agwam

Many passengers have been left stranded at the Bauchi-Kano road after flood washed away the road linking Bauchi and Kano States in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

According to an eyewitness, the flood followed a downpour that lasted for several hours from Thursday night to Friday morning leading to the collapse of the road which links Bauchi – Jigawa – Kano states.

Two persons have also been reported missing after their car was carried away by the flood at Malka village in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

bioreports learned that travellers were taking the difficult option of plying a rice farm by the roadside on foot with their luggages.

Danburam of Ningi Emirate in Ningi, Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa Danyaya, who expressed sadness at the ill-fated flooding, said that people were still trapped in the debris.

“People can no longer travel to Bauchi from Ningi likewise people from Bauchi cannot travel to Ningi or to Kano state from here because the road is gone. After the bridge linking the roads broke, part of the road, about 30 meters, was washed away by the flood and a pit was created there. The road has been broken into two. It was a serious flood.

“As of now, there is a car inside (debris); a golf car. There is no way it can be removed at the moment. Two women inside the golf got drowned but the remaining people were rescued. One of them had been on top of tree, it wasn’t long that he was rescued.

“There was a trailer that carried over 400 animals, sheep and goats, but unfortunately, about 250 of them died. Another victim said he had 160 and all of them died. There is no way cars will drive past the place, travellers are just stranded. There are trailers, buses and small cars, all stranded” he said.

He added: “Security agents from the Nigeria Police Force, The Nigerian Army, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, are all there trying to help and control people there.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, has commiserated with the people of the area, the local government area and the entire state over the unfortunate incident.

Suleiman who represents Ningi Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, was at the scene of the incident to assess the level of damage, promised residents that he would immediately inform the State governor, Bala Mohammed, for urgent intervention.

