passenger-plane-missing-in-russia’s-far-east:-live-updates

Search and rescue efforts under way in Kamchatka Peninsula for plane with 28 people on board, local officials say.

A passenger plane carrying 28 people has gone missing in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, according to local media reports.

The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop in operation since 1982, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a town in northern Kamchatka, when it lost contact with air traffic control, Russia’s emergencies ministry said.

There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, according to the ministry.

Valentina Glazova, a spokeswoman for the local transport prosecutor’s office, told the bioreports news agency that “search and rescue efforts” were under way.

“All that is known at this time, what has been possible to establish, is that communication with the plane was interrupted and it did not land,” she said.

Here are the latest updates:

27 mins ago (09:43 GMT)

Plane debris found

Debris of the missing An-26 was believed to have been found in Russia’s far east, the Interfax news agency reported, citing an unnamed source.

41 mins ago (09:29 GMT)

Plane had ‘valid certificate’

Anatoly Bannikov, deputy minister of transport and road construction, said: “The plane belongs to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise whose director is Khrabrov Aleksey Vladimirovich. The plane has been in operation since 1982 and has a valid certificate of air worthiness. The crew has passed pre-flight examination. Search and rescue operations are being carried out now.”

52 mins ago (09:18 GMT)

Search area set

Citing emergency ministry sources, Russian state news agency Tass reported that the search area was set within a radius of 15-25 kilometres (9-15 miles) around the Palana airport, with a focus on the Okhotsk Sea.

“The area has been roughly determined within 15-25 kilometres from the airport, along the coastline. A search is also under way at sea,” an emergency ministry source said.

“The objective data shows that the aircraft crashed into the sea,” the source added.

55 mins ago (09:15 GMT)

Child on board

Kamchatka’s government published a list of 28 people who were on board the plane, including one child born in 2014.

It said that communication with the plane had been lost nine kilometres (5.5 miles) from Palana’s airport.

58 mins ago (09:12 GMT)

Cloudy conditions

The weather in the area the plane was travelling through was cloudy at the time it went missing, Interfax reported, quoting the local meteorology centre.

1 hour ago (09:08 GMT)

Plane company’s director says aircraft was technically sound: Report

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise. The plane has been in operation since 1982, Tass reported. The company’s director, Alexei Khabarov, told the Interfax news agency that the plane was technically sound.

2 hours ago (08:27 GMT)

Plane crashed into sea: Report

Russia’s RIA news agency reported that the plane had crashed into the sea off the Kamchatka Peninsula as it was preparing to land.

Several ships were en route to the crash site, RIA cited emergency services as saying.

2 hours ago (08:23 GMT)

Local official among the missing

The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among the 22 passengers on board the plane, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted local authorities as saying.

Other reports citing local authorities said most passengers were from Palana – which has a population of about 3,000 people – including three other local government officials.