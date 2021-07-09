Passed by Mississippi, Alabama now last for COVID vaccine rate – AL.com

[Can’t see the map? Click here.]

Alabama now has the lowest full COVID-19 vaccination rate in the nation.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 33.2% of Alabama’s total population is fully vaccinated. The state fell behind Mississippi, which reached 33.3% after the state on Thursday reported a large increase in completed vaccinations.

Alabama started the year dead last in the vaccine rollout and had been second to last in this metric in recent months, with only Mississippi seeing fewer completed vaccinations. Mississippi reported to the CDC nearly 100,000 new fully vaccinated individuals Thursday, a jump of 3.3 percentage points.

The sudden increase there may have been caused by a delay in reporting to the CDC, which could mean Mississippi has been ahead of Alabama for a while. The Mississippi Department of Health had not yet responded to questions about a possible backlog as of Friday afternoon.

Alabama also doesn’t report data every day – the state updates its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard just twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, though it appears the state reports to the CDC daily. The Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday there is no backlog of reported vaccines left over from the July Fourth holiday here.

And Alabama has appeared to be making gains in its rollout, at least when it comes to delivering that first shot. The state now leads Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho and Wyoming in the percentage of the total population that has had a least one dose of a vaccine.

Whether Alabama is dead last or second from the bottom doesn’t really matter, though – it’s vaccine numbers are relatively low, which infectious disease experts say places it among the states most likely to have a new outbreak come fall.

And the state currently has no plans for speeding up the vaccination rate with incentives like lotteries.

