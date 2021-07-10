‘Parts started breaking’: Videos show people rushing to stabilize wobbly carnival ride in Michigan – Detroit Free Press

DETROIT – People rushed to stabilize a malfunctioning ride Thursday night at the National Cherry festival in northern Michigan, according to reports from Up North Live and the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Videos shared to social media of the incident in Traverse City show the Magic Carpet ride vehicle descending from several stories in the air. As it swings in a pendulum motion, the base of the ride becomes clearly unstable. It begins to rock back and forth, threatening to tip over.

One person on the ground can be seen raising their hands to their head in disbelief before running toward the ride and hanging onto the front railing. More than a dozen people use their weight to stabilize the front of the ride as others nearby shout expletives.

“We were walking by and saw the ride going faster than it normally does and then parts started breaking,” Kobe Ramirez of Traverse City told the Record-Eagle. “I think if they hadn’t been holding it, it would have fallen back.”

No injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning, according to Up North Live and the Record-Eagle.

Joey Even, of Traverse City-based Arnold’s Amusements, told Record-Eagle the ride came off its blocking.

Susan Wilcox Olson, the festival’s media relation’s director, said she was unable to comment and directed the USA TODAY Network to a representative for Arnold’s Amusement Inc. She added they were thankful nobody was hurt.

The USA TODAY Network reached out to Arnold’s Amusements and its representative but was unable to reach them for comment.

Hauck reported from Chicago. Contact breaking news intern Kyle Davidson: kdavidson@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @jrndavidson.