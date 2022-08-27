Parliamentary standing committee on defence visits army’s Southern Command headquarters

PUNE: The parliamentary standing committee on defence visited the Indian

Army

‘s

Southern Command

headquarters on Saturday and reviewed its strategic operational preparedness.

Lt Gen JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command, apprised the 13-member committee of the rich history and legacy of the oldest Army Command since independence, its role and tasks in ensuring the security and territorial integrity of the nation, read a statement issued by the command.

The briefing was followed by an interaction with the committee, headed by Lok Sabha MP Jual Oram.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army, with one of the largest areas of responsibility, comprises two Corps with their headquarters located at Jodhpur and Bhopal. Amongst the static formations are the Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area, with the HQ in Mumbai and the Dakshin Bharat area with the HQ in Chennai. Southern Command encompasses 11 states and four Union territories covering nearly 41 per cent of the country’s landmass. Its formations, establishments and units are spread over 19 cantonments and 36 military stations.

The standing committee visited several key defence establishments, including National Defence Academy and Defence Research and Development Organisation over the last two days.

