parliamentary-panel-seeks-restoration-of-rail-fare-concession-for-senior-citizens

NEW DELHI: A

parliamentary standing committee

has “desired” that the railway ministry “urgently” restore the concession in rail fares to senior citizens for journeys in sleeper and 3AC classes. The concession in fare for senior citizens was withdrawn after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic

The panel, headed by former

Union

minister Radha Mohan Singh, has also recommended the government to consider restoration of other concessions judiciously as the railway operations get back to normal.

TOI had on July 23 first reported that the railway ministry was considering to restore some concessions in fare for different categories, including senior citizens and sportspersons.

“The committee is of the view that since the railways are heading towards normalcy, they should consider the concessions granted to different categories of passengers judiciously. The committee desires that concessions to senior citizens which were available in pre-Covid times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and 3AC urgently, so that the vulnerable and genuinely needy senior citizens could avail the facility in these classes,” said the report submitted in

Parliament

last week.

The panel has also reiterated its earlier recommendation and has urged the ministry to revisit the booking of tickets 5-30 minutes before the departure of a train. It has said there is no logic in booking of such tickets, rather the railways should facilitate those passengers who already had RAC or waitlisted tickets to get confirmed booking and also to prevent malpractices by touts in the last minute rush.

“The committee is of the opinion that those passengers having RAC/ wait-listed tickets should always be prioritised to those passengers who wish to reserve tickets in a last minute rush. The committee is of the view that if the practice of booking tickets between the time of 30-5 minutes before the departure of the train is continued, it may burden the PRS system also, as the passenger will wait till last to book a confirmed ticket,” the report said.

