Parliament seen as medium of socio-economic change: Birla

NEW DELHI: It is the responsibility of

Parliament

to work for an inclusive and enlightened society, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om

Birla

on Thursday.

Leading the Indian parliamentary delegation to the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Halifax, Canada, Birla in his address at the workshop on ‘A People’s Parliament: Accessibility through Innovation’, observed hopes and aspirations of people in a parliamentary democracy are expressed through Parliament.

“People see Parliament as a medium of transformation in their socio-economic status,” said Birla.

Outlining the success of democracy in India, Birla said people have consistently reposed their faith in democratic institutions through free and fair elections in the 75 years since independence.

“The increasing voter turnout in the elections has proved that the people consider democracy as the best form of governance.”

