Parker-Hannifin Corporation Agrees Acquisition of Meggitt Plc – MarketWatch

By Ian Walker

Meggitt PLC said Monday that it has agreed to a 6.3 billion pounds ($8.76 billion) takeover by Parker Hannifin Corp.

Under the deal, accepting shareholders of the U.K. engineering company–which specializes in the aerospace, defense and energy markets–will get 800 pence in cash for each share held, a 71% premium to its closing price of 469.10 pence Friday.