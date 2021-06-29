Parineeti Chopra says ‘nayi body, naye demands’ as Arjun Kapoor drops funny comment on her selfies – Hindustan Times

Parineeti Chopra kept it au naturel in a series of new selfies that she posted from Austria, where she is currently holidaying. Her Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star Arjun Kapoor pulled her leg in the comments section and she teased him right back.

Sharing the new set of pictures from Austria, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “i take selfies now.” Arjun Kapoor dropped a funny comment on her post. “I’ll give u my camera u take mine also,” he wrote, to which she replied, “OHO. Nayi body, naye demands (New body, new demands).” She seemed to be referring to his recent weight loss.

Last week, Arjun posted a photo with his new car, a Land Rover Defender. What caught everyone’s attention was his transformation. While Ekta Kapoor commented, “thin,” Akansha Ranjan Kapoor called him ‘fit and hit’.

Arjun Kapoor commented on Parineeti Chopra’s post.

Arjun made his Bollywood debut opposite Parineeti in Ishaqzaade (2012), which also marked her first leading role. They followed it up with Namaste England, which released in 2018.

Recently, Arjun and Parineeti were seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film got a compromised theatrical release in March, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but has been appreciated after its release on Amazon Prime Video.

This year, Parineeti has already had three releases — The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the first came out directly on Netflix, the other two got a compromised theatrical release, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and have found a wider audience since their streaming release.

Arjun, meanwhile, was also seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which also featured Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. He has two films in the pipeline — Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.