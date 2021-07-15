Home ENTERTAINMENT Parineeti Chopra “Ditched The Gym” And She Is “Happy” About It. Here’s Why – NDTV
ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra “Ditched The Gym” And She Is “Happy” About It. Here’s Why – NDTV

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
parineeti-chopra-“ditched-the-gym”-and-she-is-“happy”-about-it.-here’s-why-–-ndtv

Parineeti Chopra 'Ditched The Gym' And She Is 'Happy' About It. Here's Why

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights

  • Parineeti dropped a new picture on Instagram
  • She can be seen posing near a lake
  • The picture is from her outdoor walk

New Delhi:

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been setting fitness goals ever since she transformed her physique as a part of her ‘Built That Way Campaign,’ just “ditched the gym” and she is “happy” about it. How we know this? Courtesy, Parineeti Chopra’s latest Instagram post. The 32-year-old actress, who is currently in London, dropped a brand new picture on Instagram. In the picture, Parieenti can be standing near a lake in a black hoodie and matching shorts. In the picture, the actress has her running shoes on. In the caption of the post, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she “ditched her gym” for an “outdoor walk.” Well, we don’t blame her, London weather looks quite fabulous in the picture and it justifies the actress’ absence from her gym. “Ditched the gym for an outdoor walk today. Happy,” Parineeti wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s aforementioned post here:

This comes just a day after the actress got her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parineeti shared the update about her receiving the vaccine through an Instagram post. She also revealed that she reunited with her sister, actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been shooting for Russo Brothers’ upcoming series Citadel in London. Parineeti received Pfizer vaccine in London.

Check out her post here:

Parineeti recently checked-into London. She was earlier on a vacation in first Turkey and then Austria.

Here are some pictures from Parieenti Chopra’s vacation:

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring actor Arjun Kapoor. The movie received mixed reviews from film critics.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on...

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Talk ‘Jungle Cruise,’...

Demi Lovato’s Impact On JoJo Siwa’s “Gay Awakening”...

Loki Surprises Fans (2013) – OnTheRedCarpet

Iron Maiden, ‘The Writing On The Wall’ :...

Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater on Peacock’s “Dr....

The new Anthony Bourdain documentary ‘Roadrunner’ leans partly...

Find Out Why ‘Schmigadoon!’ Is Worth Making A...

Actress Karen Gillan dishes on new action thriller...

Mike Jones trends after random guy spits rapper’s...

Leave a Reply