Parineeti Chopra “Ditched The Gym” And She Is “Happy” About It. Here’s Why – NDTV

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti dropped a new picture on Instagram

She can be seen posing near a lake

The picture is from her outdoor walk

New Delhi:

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been setting fitness goals ever since she transformed her physique as a part of her ‘Built That Way Campaign,’ just “ditched the gym” and she is “happy” about it. How we know this? Courtesy, Parineeti Chopra’s latest Instagram post. The 32-year-old actress, who is currently in London, dropped a brand new picture on Instagram. In the picture, Parieenti can be standing near a lake in a black hoodie and matching shorts. In the picture, the actress has her running shoes on. In the caption of the post, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she “ditched her gym” for an “outdoor walk.” Well, we don’t blame her, London weather looks quite fabulous in the picture and it justifies the actress’ absence from her gym. “Ditched the gym for an outdoor walk today. Happy,” Parineeti wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s aforementioned post here:

This comes just a day after the actress got her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parineeti shared the update about her receiving the vaccine through an Instagram post. She also revealed that she reunited with her sister, actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been shooting for Russo Brothers’ upcoming series Citadel in London. Parineeti received Pfizer vaccine in London.

Check out her post here:

Parineeti recently checked-into London. She was earlier on a vacation in first Turkey and then Austria.

Here are some pictures from Parieenti Chopra’s vacation:

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring actor Arjun Kapoor. The movie received mixed reviews from film critics.