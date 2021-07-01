parents-stored-child’s-body-in-freezer-for-at-least-two-years,-virginia-police-say

The parents of a boy in Virginia were arrested after officers discovered his body in their home freezer, according to police and local media reports.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, are charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child, WWBT reported, citing the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Chesterfield is just outside of Richmond, Virginia, about 60 miles from the North Carolina border.

The charges stem from a tip police received in early May about the child’s body being inside the home, according to WWBT. Police identified the child as Eliel Adon Weaver.

Eliel was under 5 years old when he died, WTVR reported, and the cause of death is unknown.

Liz Carron, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department, told WRIC his body is believed to have been in the freezer for more than two years.

“She explained that police suspect the parents failed to administer aid to the child and concealed his body sometime between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018,” WRIC reported.

Another child also lived at the house and has since been put in foster care, according to the TV station.

Police said the Weavers were Eliel’s custodial parents, WTVR reported. DNA testing confirm Dina Weaver is his biological mother but police did not confirm if Kassceen Weaver was the biological father.

Kassceen Weaver has also been charged with the domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female. According to WTVR, that female was Dina Weaver.

The Weavers have been released on bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

