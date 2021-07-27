parents-slam-us-attempt-to-suppress-intelligence-work-details-of-woman-accused-of-killing-teen-son

(CNN) The parents of a British teenager killed in 2019 said Monday that they will strenuously oppose an attempt by the US government to keep secret the employment details of the woman accused in the traffic death.

Harry Dunn, 19, was struck and killed when Anne Sacoolas drove head-on into his motorcycle in August 2019 near to RAF Croughton, a military base in central England known to be used by US intelligence agencies.

Sacoolas does not dispute that she had been negligent and had been driving on the wrong side of the road when she collided with Dunn and has never contested her liability for the crash. Despite that, she was able to return to the US when diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by the US government as the “wife of a US diplomat.”

Sacoolas was later charged in the UK with causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving. An extradition request to return her to the UK for prosecution was rejected by the US State Department in January 2020 and she remains in the US.

Unable to secure justice for their son in England, Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, brought a civil lawsuit against Anne Sacoolas in the state of Virginia, where she lives with her husband, which is ongoing.