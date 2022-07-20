parents-pile-into-work-conferences-to-escape-their-families

Meg Fogel arrived early to the NeoCon commercial interior design conference in Chicago and, for the first time in months, headed to the movies. She ordered red wine and a chicken sandwich from her seat and watched Tom Cruise star in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“It was blissful,” said Ms. Fogel, a 40-year-old commercial interior designer. “I didn’t have anyone to be responsible for—or to answer to.” Her daughters, ages 5 and 9, stayed home in Atlanta with her husband during the three-day conference last month.