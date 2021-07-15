parents-in-china-were-just-reunited-with-their-son-24-years-after-he-was-abducted

Guo Gangtang, 51, and his wife reunite with their son Guo Xinzhen, who was abducted 24 years ago at the age of 2, at a family reunion arranged by the police, in Liaocheng, Shandong province, China July 11, 2021. Picture taken July 11, 2021. China Daily via Reuters

Guo Xinzhen was abducted from his family’s home in China when he was 2 years old.

His father spent 24 years traveling through China on a motorcycle looking for his son.

He was finally found in June, and they had an emotional reunion earlier this week.

A Chinese couple was reunited with their son earlier this month in an emotional greeting that happened 24 years after he was abducted.

Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, were pictured hugging their son, Guo Xinzhen, at the reunion on July 11.

Guo Xinzhen was abducted outside his family’s front gate in the eastern province of Shandong when he was just 2 years old, NPR reported.

His father then spent decades looking for him, handing out flyers and traveling more than 300,000 miles around China by motorcycle in search for clues, with little success, according to Reuters.

But police found a man matching Guo Xinzhen’s description in China’s central Henan province in June, and a DNA test confirmed he was the missing son.

“I’ve found my son, and I want to get back to normal life as soon as possible,” Guo Gangtang said in a TikTok following the reunion, Reuters reported.

