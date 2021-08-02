parallel-congresses:-apc-blows-hot,-vows-to-take-strong-action-against-errant-members

The ruling All Progressives Congress has hit hard on party members who conducted parallel ward congresses in some states

According to John Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the caretaker committee, APC would impose sanctions on members who flouted its directive

Akpanudoedehe on Sunday, August 1, explained that the punishment is in line with the ruling party’s constitution

Abuja – Following the conduct of parallel ward congresses in All Progressives Congress (APC), the party on Sunday, August 1, vowed to punish members contrary to its directive.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the APC caretaker committee made the disclosure durng an interview with The Bioreports News in Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress has vowed to punish members who organised parallel ward congresses.

According to Akpanudoedehe, the APC in line with Section 21(D) of its constitution would punish members who flouted its directive and resorted to self-help.

Recall that there were reports of parallel ward congresses on Saturday, July 31, in Osun, Ogun, Kwara, and Oyo states.

While noting that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee had zero tolerance to indiscipline, Akpanudoedehe warned that the party would impose sanctions on party members who organised parallel congresses.

He said:

“The party will not tolerate parallel congresses anywhere. We were very, very clear about what we were doing.

“Members cannot resort to self-help. We have processes and procedures which we advise aggrieved members to follow.

“If any member has an issue with the congresses, we will set up an appeal panel, let such a member approach the panel. We will wait for the outcome of the appeal panel before we take the next step, but the warning we issued based on the resolution of the National Executive Committee in December still subsists.”

APC ward congress: Oyetola’s group reportedly boycotts direct primary option

Earlier, a chieftain of the ruling APC in Osun state and the party’s state caretaker secretary, Alhaji Razak Salinsile, said despite the enthusiasm shown by the party members to elect ward executives on Saturday, July 31, a group loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola boycotted the exercise.

Although, the caretaker party chairman in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, said the state chapter had adopted consensus for the purpose of the smooth running of the party.

Salinsile, however, stated that APC members in the state came out in their numbers to elect those to steer the affairs of the party at the ward level.

PDP says Supreme Court has nullified APC congresses under Gov Buni

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) argued that any congress conducted by the APC under the Governor Buni-led national executive remains a nullity.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the statement via the party’s official Facebook page on Sunday, August 1.

Ologbondiyan said by virtue of the constitution Buni cannot hold any executive position in the APC, while serving as a governor of a state.

