Paragon & Renegade Choices In Mass Effect 4 Should Be Hidden – Screen Rant

For a series based on player freedom, Mass Effect is surprisingly limited when it comes to morality. Most major decisions across the trilogy are split relatively cleanly in half: not only is there a morally correct option, but those options are typically better from a gameplay perspective, as well, since Paragon choices tend to give players more benefits compared to Renegade. Mass Effect 4 has the opportunity to rework the system, and should do so by keeping its moral choices hidden.

On paper, the Paragon and Renegade system sounds fine. It allows players to interpret Shepard as they see fit, whether that means making them more idealistic or outright ruthless. In practice, though, over 90% of Mass Effect players choose Paragon in their playthroughs of the series. This seems to indicate that Renegade decisions just aren’t as worthwhile to pursue as their Paragon counterparts. This becomes increasingly obvious by the time of Mass Effect 3. Taking Renegade choices such as destroying the Rachni and sabotaging the genophage cure leaves players significantly underprepared for the final areas of the game, and can in fact prevent them from achieving the best possible ending of Mass Effect 3.

Recently, BioWare went on to reveal the statistics behind some of the more specific decisions across the Mass Effect series as well. For example, the majority of Mass Effect players choose male Shepard rather than female Shepard, and 94% of players save Wrex on Virmire. A common trend behind the data conveys that Paragon choices are more popular than Renegade ones by a significant margin, at least in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. 93% of players spared the Rachni Queen in Mass Effect 1 despite the fact it was set up in-game as a moral conundrum with no clearly correct answer.

Mass Effect 4 Needs To Make Its Morality System Less Straightforward

One factor that could impact this is that Paragon and Renegade decisions are clearly visible on-screen. Paragon dialogue appears blue and Renegade choices appear red, and in Mass Effect 2 and 3, interrupt options will frequently appear alongside a clear indication of which side they impact. Players can go into the menu at any point and check Shepard’s alignment, and certain features are locked if players don’t have high enough Paragon or Renegade scores. For instance, both Miranda and Jack can’t be made loyal unless players have enough points in either area to settle their dispute in the latter half of Mass Effect 2. This essentially encourages players to pick a side and stick with it in order to maximize their points.

Mass Effect 4 should make it less clear which choices are Paragon and which are Renegade, and both should have unique benefits and drawbacks. Players should be encouraged to make decisions based on what feels right for their player character as opposed to what will earn them the most points in either regard. This approach would make Mass Effect feel more immersive and would overall strengthen the series’ approach to roleplaying. Unlike Andromeda, which entirely removed Mass Effect‘s morality system, Mass Effect 4 should instead rework it to improve and expand upon one of the fan-favorite staples of the franchise.

