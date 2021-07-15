Panthers agree to terms with Taylor Moton – Panthers.com – Panthers.com

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers knew they didn’t have to worry about Taylor Moton﻿’s contract for this year.

Now, they don’t have to worry about it for the next several.

Moton, the team’s franchise player, has agreed to terms on a new multi-year deal with the team. The deadline for such a deal was Thursday at 4 p.m., or else he’d have played out the season on his one-year franchise tender.

Moton signed that tender soon after it was applied, guaranteeing him $13.754 million for the year. The new deal obviously provides more long-term security, for him and them.

The 26-year-old Moton has been one of the most consistent players on the roster in recent years. He started every game the last three seasons, played every snap last year, and was only called for one penalty. He only missed six snaps in 2019, and the Panthers need that kind of stability.

He’s taken some snaps in the spring at left tackle, but he’s obviously more comfortable on the right side, where he’s played most of his career. Until they get a look in camp at the multiple options on the left, the easy thing to do is to leave him on the right and know he’ll play it well.

The Panthers made a point of bringing in multiple young players to a line that needed help, and now those players have the kind of steady mentor they need, as the team tries to build a line for the future.

He’s the third offensive lineman the Panthers have franchise-tagged in franchise history, and both left tackle Jordan Gross and center Ryan Kalil went onto sign long-term deals with the team.