pantego-officer-pursued-car-before-uninvolved-driver-killed-in-collision,-police-say

A Pantego police officer was pursuing a car Friday night up to about a mile before it collided with another vehicle in Arlington and killed a man who was driving the car that was struck, authorities said.

The pursued Buick Lacrosse was speeding east on Arkansas Lane when it ran a red traffic light and collided at about 9:15 p.m. with another sedan near the intersection of South Cooper Street, Arlington police said. The car that was struck had been southbound on South Cooper Street.

Douglas Osiemo, 39, of Arlington, died of blunt force injuries at the scene, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was alone in his car.

Two people in the Buick Lacrosse walked or ran from the scene immediately after the collision and remained at large on Saturday afternoon.

The Pantego police officer had tried to stop the driver of the Lacrosse on West Arkansas Lane near Bowen Street. Witnesses reported the fleeing car was traveling in excess of 100 mph and ran several red traffic lights before the collision.

Pantego police reported that once the Lacrosse passed South Fielder Road, the officer ended the attempt to stop it, Arlington police said.

Police were pursuing leads related to the registered owner’s address and stores that may have recorded video.