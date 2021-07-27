panic-at-old-trafford-as-8-first-team-stars-‘available’-for-permanent-transfers-at-manchester-united

Manchester United are doing everything to bolster their squad ahead of next season as more players are expected this summer

In a bid to free up funds for new summer signings, at least eight players have been earmarked for a possible exit at the club

Among players on Manchester United’s chopping board include impressive forwards Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard

Manchester United will be having a busy summer transfer window as they continue to chase big-name arrivals ahead of the coming football season.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that no fewer than eight first-team players are already on the club’s chopping board including striker Anthony Martial.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately in hot chase for more players in his bid to bolstering his squad as they have already signed Jadon Sancho.

A deal for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is also imminent, but the club needs to balance the books slightly by sanctioning some sales.

According to ESPN via Express, some players are now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and if enough offers are received, some stars will leave.

Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Phil Jones, and Andreas Pereira are all named in a possible exit list at the club.

Although it is expected that some players will leave during the summer transfer window, news that Martial is also on the possible exit list would raise one or two eyebrows.

With United lacking strength in depth in forward areas last term, ditching talented squad players like James, Lingard and Martial may leave the side short on goals if injuries strike.

Raphael Varane is edging closer to Manchester United’s transfer after talks with Real Madrid is rapidly progressing.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Red Devils for months now as they hope to land him this summer in a bid to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

Varane has already returned to Los Blancos, but Metro UK reports he has made it clear he intends to move to Old Trafford as he wants to experience a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

