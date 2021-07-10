panic-as-ronaldo-‘eyes’-move-to-join-top-european-giants-for-reunion-with-ex-real-madrid-star

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo could be moving to Paris Saint-Germain for a reunion with Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos recently left Spanish side Real Madrid after years at the Bernabeu and he will be representing PSG next term

There have been speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus since the Old Lady failed to win UCL title

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Days after crashing out of the EURO 2020, Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in making a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain so as to have reunion with Sergio Ramos.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos played together to Real Madrid for years winning incredible titles before they both departed the Spanish club.

Sergio Ramos recently left Real Madrid after the end of the 2020/21 Spanish La Liga season in which Los Blancos lost the title to Atletico Madrid on the last day of the term.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal at the EURO 2020.

Photo by Marcelo Del Pozo

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo is seriously considering his future in Serie A after a poor season from the Old Lady which saw them scrape Champions League qualification.

According to the report on Mirror UK and Marcato, Cristiano Ronaldo is impressed with Paris Saint-Germain’s signings so far and could make a move.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how new Roma boss Jose Mourinho jokingly told Cristiano Ronaldo he would ‘knock’ him down if he was playing in the central defensive role.

Both Portuguese superstars will face each other in the Italian League from next season as the former Tottenham Hotspur was unveiled by the Giallorossi earlier this month.

Ronaldo and Mourinho worked together at Real Madrid for three seasons while they won three titles in the process.

The 58-year-old while speaking to the Italian media for the first time since his appointment took time out to crack jokes after he was asked about a prospective match against the 36-year-old.

Legit.ng also reported how Daouda Peeters who is currently on the books of Juventus has explained that Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is a disciplined footballer who watches what he drinks.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world considering his records and achievements so far.

Gone are the days when the former Real Madrid star used to play ball on the streets in Portugal, today, history can bare witness that Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards.

Source: Legit Nigeria