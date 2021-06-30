panic-as-minister-of-sports-‘attacks’-super-eagles-boss-gernot-rohr-ahead-of-mexico-friendly-game

Super Eagles home-based players will be in action against Mexico in a friendly game this weekend in the United States

Former player and coach Austin Eguavoen will be in charge of the team for the fixture with Gernot Rohr still contracted to the national team

Sports minister Sunday Dare has now told the NFF to call their employee to order and treat the NPFL stars with respect

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria’s minister of youths and sports Sunday Dare has sounded a note of warning to Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr over his unfair treatment of the home-based players.

The German-born tactician has little or no regard for the playings in the Nigeria Professional Football League after considering abroad-based stars over them on several ocassions.

Although he has invited a number of NPFL players to his camp severally, however, not many of them make his team for competitive games.

Super Eagles home-based players finalising their preparations for Mexico friendly this weekend.

Credit – @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

And this is considered to be destroying the talents in the local league as they are looking for ways out of the country just to be relevant and maybe earn a better living for themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Rohr will not be in charge of the national team when they face Mexico in a friendly game in the United States with former player and coach, Austin Eguavoen set to take charge for the game.

This according to Soccernet quoting Channels TV didn’t sit well with the minister who didn’t mince words when expressing his disappointment during his visit to the Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of their trip to the US.

What Sunday Dare said

The publication further reports that Mr Dare told the Nigeria Football Federation chiefs to call the coach to order over his disposition towards NPFL players. He said:

“Rohr’s attitude towards home-based players is unacceptable, it’s negative to our football development & I call on the NFF to call him (Rohr) to order.”

Recently, Enyimba’s enterprising forward Anayo Iwuala is the only player to have played any competitive game under the former Burkina Faso manager who has a deal with the NFF until 2022.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa used to enjoy the luxury of standing in between the sticks for the national team until the likes of Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and a few others came on board.

The minister told Rohr to talk less and do the work he was actually employed to do.

Minister of youths and sports added:

“Rohr needs to shut up and do the work of his contract, he talks too much.”

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze winner extended his stay with the Super Eagles until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup staging in Qatar.

Sunday Oliseh declares his readiness to coach Super Eagles again

. earlier reported that ex-Nigerian captain and coach Sunday Oliseh is open to managing the country’s senior national team for the second time if he is given the opportunity.

The 1994 AFCON winner was appointed Super Eagles boss in 2016 but lasted about eight months before walking out of the deal after a fall out with the Nigeria Football Federation board.

While leaving his position back then, he vowed never to manage the team again under his previous working conditions.

Source: .