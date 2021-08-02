panic-as-lionel-messi-‘denied’-access-to-barcelona-training-amid-new-contract-struggles

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi may have been denied access to train with the club since he is yet to sign a new deal

The Argentine forward has been without a team for at least a month now after his contract with the Catalans expired at the end of June

Barca are said to be doing all they can to get the Copa America winner back on their payroll having agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut before rejoining them

Lionel Messi may have to wait a little longer before he can train with Barcelona as his contract details are yet to be finalised by both parties.

The 2021 Copa America winner has been a free agent since July 1st but could be signing a new deal with the Spanish League giants soon.

Despite the club confirming the Argentine will commit the next five years of his career to the Camp Nou outfit, the forward is yet to sign the new deal.

Lionel Messi and Argentina teammates celebrating Copa America glory in Brazil.

Photo by Gustavo Pagano

Source: Getty Images

And this could be attributed to Barca’s financial struggles, which has seen the six-time Ballon d’Or winner agree to take a 50 per cent pay cut before rejoining the only team he has ever represented.

In spite of his contributions to the club in the last one and a half decades of his career, the forward will not be training with his club until he signs a new deal as reported by Spanish newspaper AS.

Daily Express reveals that the 34-year-old is currently enjoying an elongated summer break after guiding Argentina to Copa America glory last month.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal in the final of the meeting against the host country, Brazil as Messi lifted his first title with his national team.

How Lionel Messi is enjoying his summer break

. earlier reported that Copa America winner Lionel Messi along with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas are currently holidaying in Ibiza as the former Barcelona stars reunite.

It was gathered that Messi, along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, and sons Thiago, eight, Mateo, five, and Ciro, three, flew out to the island after a brief stopover in Barcelona.

They had been on vacation in Miami and the Dominican Republic earlier, weeks after the 34-year-old won his first-ever international title with the Argentina senior football team.

