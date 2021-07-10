panic-as-barcelona-sell-another-big-player-as-club’s-chiefs-continue-fund-raise-mission-for-messi

Spanish midfielder Carles Alena has completed a five-year move to Getafe from Barcelona on Saturday, July 10

Barcelona in an official announcement thanked the player for his time at the Camp Nou wishing him well in future

The Catalans are focusing on raising more funds so as convince Lionel Messi to sign a new deal this summer

Barcelona who are Spanish La Liga giants have announced the transfer of 23-year-old central midfielder Carles Alena to Getafe as the Catalans continues their plan of raising funds to tie Lionel Messi down.

Lionel Messi who is the captain of the club is currently out of contract at the Camp Nou, but the club’s chiefs are hopeful that the Argentine would sign new deal after the Copa America.

The Catalans are desperately looking to move players on to both raise funds and reduce the wage bill, with Alena the latest player out of the door.

According to the report on GOAL and Barca, the Spanish giants thanked Carles Alena for his time at the Nou Camp wishing him the best of luck in his career at Getafe.

Barcelona’s reaction

“FC Barcelona and Getafe CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of Carles Alena.

“Barca reserve the right to 50 per cent of any future sale of the player, a buy-back option, plus first right of refusal on any offer.

“FC Barcelona would like to thank Carles Alena for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Alena spent the second half of last season at Getafe and the Spaniard has signed a five-year deal with the club.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Javier Tebas who is the Spanish La Liga chief claimed that the country’s topflight would cope without Argentine footballer Lionel Messi should he decide to leave Barcelona this summer.

Already, Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona has ended and he is now a free agent with the club’s chiefs still on course to make the six-time Ballon d’Or winner sign a new deal.

As things stand presently, Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain with these two clubs ready to sign the Argentine footballer.

Tebas claimed that the Spanish La Liga never stopped or being affected when Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar left and that would happen should Lionel Messi face the exit.

