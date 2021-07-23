panic-as-barcelona-get-deadline-to-finalise-lionel-messi’s-new-contract-issues

Barcelona have about three weeks left before their season opener against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou

The Blaugrana are still in a huge financial mess which is keeping them from registering their newly signed players

They have also not finished with their plans to hand Lionel Messi a new contract with the Argentine currently without a club

Barcelona are hoping to resolve their financial issues and Lionel Messi’s new deal before their first game of the new La Liga season against Real Sociedad on August 15.

The Catalans have been swimming in a staggering £1 billion debt while the Argentine legend has been out of contract with them since the start of this month.

Although they are working day and night to ensure that they are able to register the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for the new campaign, they must however sort out their financial mess first.

Lionel Messi shows off his Copa America top scorer award after topping the chart with four goals and five assists.

Reports claim the 34-year-old already agreed to halve his salary before signing the new deal, Barca still need to cut down on their expenses in a bid to comply with La Liga’s spending limits.

The Mirror reports that Javier Tebas is not willing to give them any chance to negotiate their way out of this tight corner they boxed themselves.

Apart from the delay in their new deal for Messi, the financial issues will also stop them from registering their new signings unless they fix it.

Barcelona new signings so far

Recall that Barcelona signed Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, and Eric Garcia for free from Manchester City and Lyon while Emerson Royal joined them from real Betis for as low as €9 million for this transfer.

However, the Camp Nou side will have just over six weeks to have everything in shape, but club chiefs want things done by the opening day of the season – as unlikely as that currently appears.

Meanwhile, the club is hoping to sort their problems by selling some of their top players – with Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho topping the list.

Junior Firpo already joined Premier League side Leeds United but it appears the Blaugrana aren’t done selling players this transfer window.

Barcelona to swap Griezmann for Dybala

. earlier reported that Barcelona are weighing their options on swapping Antoine Griezmman with Juventus star Paulo Dybala this summer.

The French striker has struggled to hit top form since his big summer money move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

And La Blaugrana are looking to free up space in the financial records as the France international is among their highest-paid players.

