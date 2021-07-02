pandemonium-in-offatedo-osogbo,-over-news-of-fulani-invasion

There was pandemonium in the Ofatedo area of Osogbo, Egbedore Local Government of the State of Osun Friday morning.

The commotion started around 10 am when news filtered into the community that Fulani herdsmen were about to attack the community.

The news quickly spread into the nook and crannies of the community with parents running to pick up their kids from schools and shop owners hurriedly closing their shops.

When Bioreports reporter visited the area, it could not be ascertained where the rumor of the Fulani invasion emanated from.

As at the time of the visit of Bioreports, the State of Osun Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode, and his men, as well as men of the Amotekun corps, were sighted moving around the community.

The presence of the security operatives seems to have returned normalcy to the area as few shop owners were seen reopening their shops.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Osun on Security matters has assured residents of the state of adequate security.

While on a radio programme monitored in Osogbo this afternoon, she described the Offatedo incidence as mere rumor emanating from hearsay.

She appealed to all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear. She also assured that security operatives will remain in the area until total normalcy returns to the community.