The TOUGHBOOK G2’s modular design supports the evolving demands of manufacturing, retail, transportation, logistics, field services, utility, public safety and federal agency customers, offering increased flexibility and enhanced productivity. With three modular expansion areas and up to 36 different xPAK combinations, users can customize the TOUGHBOOK G2 to suit their unique needs, with features and functions such as a serial port, thermal camera, barcode reader, quick-release SSD and more. Despite its modular design, the device is backwards compatible with most TOUGHBOOK 20 and G1 docks, protecting customers’ investments and lowering total cost of ownership while future-proofing purchases as enterprise work needs evolve.

“The TOUGHBOOK team continues to innovate and lead the rugged industry with a relentless focus on providing world-class hardware, software, professional services and turn-key solutions for our enterprise, mission-critical channel partners and customers,” said Craig Jackowski, Group Manager, Product Management at Panasonic. “The new TOUGHBOOK G2 delivers next level versatility for enterprise mobile computing, with vertical solution-based customization combined with enhanced technology features such as increased performance and storage capabilities, wireless enhancements and backwards compatibility, to make the TOUGHBOOK G2 a trusted tool for enterprise workers in the harshest working environments.”

Featuring a 10.1-inch display and powered by Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 vPro™ processor (with Intel vPro®technology), the TOUGHBOOK G2 delivers powerful performance, and is available with Windows 10 Pro. An evolution of the TOUGHBOOK G1 tablet and TOUGHBOOK 20 laptop, the TOUGHBOOK G2 marries computing power with added enterprise security and device management benefits. To accommodate longer work schedules, the TOUGHBOOK G2 offers 18.5-hour battery life as standard to ensure uninterrupted operations across manufacturing plants, utility fields, in federal civilian agencies and on the front line. Additionally, for enhanced productivity, the TOUGHBOOK G2 now features three programmable buttons for easy customization to commonly used applications and shortcuts.

The 2-in-1 detachable design allows users to operate the device both in laptop and tablet modes, with the ability to seamlessly dock or mount the device on forklifts, emergency vehicles and desktops. The TOUGHBOOK G2 supports digital transformation across the enterprise, enabling seamless collaboration, and providing real-time visibility for inventory control, logistics management, field services, tactical operations and more.

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the TOUGHBOOK brand this year, we continue to address the ever-changing needs of our valued customers through the development and deployment of innovative solutions,” added Jackowski.

In addition to the hardware features, the device’s software, services and sustainment support optimize application testing, deployment and management, keeping manufacturing, retail, transportation, logistics, field services, utility, public safety and federal workers connected to the right solution in the field at all times.

TOUGHBOOK G2 Key Features and Highlights:

10.1” 1,000 nit display

3 modular expansion areas

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

16 – 32GB memory and 512 – 1TB OPAL quick-release SSD (NVMe)

Dual SIM (physical and eSIM)

18.5 hrs. battery life (MobileMark 2014)

3 programmable buttons including convenient side mounted A3 button

88 dB loud speakers

FirstNet Ready™

Webcam privacy cover

Optional keyboard

The TOUGHBOOK G2 is available for purchase now, MSRP starting at $2,999. For complete product details and to learn more about the lineup of accessories for the device, please visit na.panasonic.com/TOUGHBOOKG2.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers’ customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand’s Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

