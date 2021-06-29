Pamela Anderson signed for a home renovation show – WION

Pamela Anderson has signed on a home renovation show that will see her renovate her late grandmother’s abandoned home on Vancouver Island.

The former Baywatch star has The Corus Studios to back the series with a working titled Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project. It will see the return of Pamela Anderson to her native Canada.

She bought the seven-acre home in Ladysmith, British Columbia from her grandmother 25 years ago as a promise to keep the property in the family.

Her renovation dreams will be fulfilled with the help of her new husband, Dan Hayhurst, her mother Carol Anderson and local crew, designers and craftspeople.