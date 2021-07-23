Palme d’Or Winner Titane Brings Car Sex to a Theater Near You on October 1 – Vulture

The Latest
movie review
Joe Bell Is a Moving Tale That Misses Its Chance at Greatness
Mark Wahlberg stars in the real-life story of a man who tried to walk across the country to spread an anti-bullying message.
chat room
Physical’s Dierdre Friel Is Totally Willing to Shave Her Head
“It’s such an amazing moment for Greta. She is claiming her marriage. She is claiming her own empowerment.”
movie review
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Is Nice to Look at, Sometimes
If you told me everybody making this movie had an Uzi pointed at their head, I might believe you.
new series
A Kids’ Version of Star Trek Is Coming to Paramount+
The latest addition to the Star Trek universe appeals to a younger audience.
comedy review
Tig Notaro Makes the Perfect Cartoon Comedian
An animated stand-up special wouldn’t work for every comedian. Thankfully, Drawn has an ideal star.
By Kathryn VanArendonk
vulture recommends
How My Love of Reality TV Led Me to Hayu
The streaming service lets international fans of unscripted fare binge Housewives to their heart’s content.
coming soon
Palme d’Or Winner Titane Brings Car Sex to a Theater Near You on October 1
No, not that kind of car sex.
highs and lows
The Best and Worst of the 2021 Olympics So Far
Because in a pandemic Olympics, there’s room for celebration and deep concern.
trailer mix
Jeff Daniels Is the Mare of the American Rust Trailer
Showtime’s own Pennsylvania drama, co-starring Maura Tierney, premieres on September 12.
olympics 2021
Welcome to the ‘What Are We Doing Here?’ Olympics
The opening ceremony’s determined efforts to project normalcy amid the abnormal were occasionally lovely and frequently surreal.
switched on pop
The Appealing Uneasiness of Listening to L’Rain
How the artist’s album Fatigue “mirrors my interest in illegibility.”
true crime podcasts
This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Michael Caine Has a Show About Gangs
Plus, a closer look at Dirty John’s first marriage.
slop ’em up
We Slopped Some Steaks I Think You Should Leave Style
Sloppy steaks: Piece-of-shit food or actually good? Or … both?
By Rebecca Alter
olympics 2021
And Now, Another Celebrity ‘Imagine’ Video, Courtesy of the Olympics
Just 16 short months after Gal Gadot’s video.
overnights
Physical Recap: What We Do in the Shadows
This episode is full of unhappy rich people in their mansions.
vulture sports
Cleveland Indians Finally Change Their Name
The MLB franchise will now be known as the Cleveland Guardians.
country
Morgan Wallen Says He Donated Profits From Album Sales After Racial-Slur Video
He spoke on Good Morning America for his first interview since the video emerged.
my single is dropping
Dixie Gets ‘Psycho’ in Her New Single With Rubi Rose
“There’s a side of me that you don’t know.”
this week in late night
Jason Sudeikis and a Whole Bunch of Puppies Won Late Night This Week
Plus, Tim Robinson and a filthy monologue from Desus and Mero.
tv review
Ted Lasso Has Done It Again
The breakout hit of 2020 returns with a second season that is just as good, and maybe better, than the first.