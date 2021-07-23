Home ENTERTAINMENT Palme d’Or Winner Titane Brings Car Sex to a Theater Near You on October 1 – Vulture
The Latest

movie review


Joe Bell Is a Moving Tale That Misses Its Chance at Greatness

Mark Wahlberg stars in the real-life story of a man who tried to walk across the country to spread an anti-bullying message.

chat room


Physical’s Dierdre Friel Is Totally Willing to Shave Her Head

“It’s such an amazing moment for Greta. She is claiming her marriage. She is claiming her own empowerment.”

movie review


Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Is Nice to Look at, Sometimes

If you told me everybody making this movie had an Uzi pointed at their head, I might believe you.

new series


A Kids’ Version of Star Trek Is Coming to Paramount+

The latest addition to the Star Trek universe appeals to a younger audience.

comedy review


Tig Notaro Makes the Perfect Cartoon Comedian

An animated stand-up special wouldn’t work for every comedian. Thankfully, Drawn has an ideal star.

By Kathryn VanArendonk

vulture recommends


How My Love of Reality TV Led Me to Hayu

The streaming service lets international fans of unscripted fare binge Housewives to their heart’s content.

coming soon


Palme d’Or Winner Titane Brings Car Sex to a Theater Near You on October 1

No, not that kind of car sex.

highs and lows


The Best and Worst of the 2021 Olympics So Far

Because in a pandemic Olympics, there’s room for celebration and deep concern.

trailer mix


Jeff Daniels Is the Mare of the American Rust Trailer

Showtime’s own Pennsylvania drama, co-starring Maura Tierney, premieres on September 12.

olympics 2021


Welcome to the ‘What Are We Doing Here?’ Olympics

The opening ceremony’s determined efforts to project normalcy amid the abnormal were occasionally lovely and frequently surreal.

switched on pop


The Appealing Uneasiness of Listening to L’Rain

How the artist’s album Fatigue “mirrors my interest in illegibility.”

true crime podcasts


This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Michael Caine Has a Show About Gangs

Plus, a closer look at Dirty John’s first marriage.

slop ’em up


We Slopped Some Steaks I Think You Should Leave Style

Sloppy steaks: Piece-of-shit food or actually good? Or … both?

By Rebecca Alter

olympics 2021


And Now, Another Celebrity ‘Imagine’ Video, Courtesy of the Olympics

Just 16 short months after Gal Gadot’s video.

overnights


Physical Recap: What We Do in the Shadows

This episode is full of unhappy rich people in their mansions.

vulture sports


Cleveland Indians Finally Change Their Name

The MLB franchise will now be known as the Cleveland Guardians.

country


Morgan Wallen Says He Donated Profits From Album Sales After Racial-Slur Video

He spoke on Good Morning America for his first interview since the video emerged.

my single is dropping


Dixie Gets ‘Psycho’ in Her New Single With Rubi Rose

“There’s a side of me that you don’t know.”

this week in late night


Jason Sudeikis and a Whole Bunch of Puppies Won Late Night This Week

Plus, Tim Robinson and a filthy monologue from Desus and Mero.

tv review


Ted Lasso Has Done It Again

The breakout hit of 2020 returns with a second season that is just as good, and maybe better, than the first.

