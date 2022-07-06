palestinian-killed-by-israeli-forces-in-occupied-west-bank

Rafeeq Riyad Ghannam was killed early on Wednesday in the town of Jabaa, south of Jenin, during an Israeli army raid.

Israeli forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank during confrontations that followed an Israeli military raid.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the man as Rafiq Riyad Ghannam, and said he was killed by Israeli fire in the town of Jabaa, south of Jenin, at dawn on Wednesday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Ghannam was 20 years old.

Ghannam was arrested by Israeli forces after being wounded, and died shortly afterwards in their custody. His body has not yet been handed over to his family by the Israeli military.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement that the killing “comes in light of continued escalation in field executions by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of this year and the detention of their bodies, in addition to the arrest and abuse of many citizens after they were injured”.

Confrontations had broken out early on Wednesday after Israeli forces raided Jabaa.

The Israeli army conducts near-daily raid and arrest operations into Palestinian towns in the illegally occupied West Bank, often resulting in the wounding or killing of Palestinians.

Israeli forces arrested at least 42 Palestinians overnight on Wednesday, including 30 from the town of Silwad near Ramallah.

The army has intensified its raids on the Jenin area over the past few months.

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed since late March across Israel and the Palestinian territories by Israeli forces, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 11 while she was reporting in the Jenin refugee camp.

Nineteen people have been killed in Israel in attacks by Palestinian individuals during the same period.