Palestinian cast members boycott Cannes Film Festival – The Jerusalem Post

Palestinian cast members of the film Let There Be Light decided to boycott the Cannes Film Festival in France this year because the film was classified in the “Israeli Film” category.

The film, by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin, is based on the book of the same name by Sayed Kashua and is set to premier at the festival on Saturday.

The cast, which features several prominent Arab and Palestinian actors including Alex Bakhri, Juna Suleiman, and Salim Dau, wrote a letter in which they explained their decision, according to Ynet.

“We are proud and stand behind our participation in the film of our friend and ally, Eran Kolirin,” they wrote. “And yet we cannot ignore the contradiction that stems from the fact that the film was accepted to Cannes under the ‘Israeli Film’ Category.”

The letter went on to condemn what they claim is Israel’s policy in the Palestinian Territories.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’ }).render(‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf(“656089”) != -1){console.log(“hedva connatix”);document.getElementsByClassName(“divConnatix”)[0].style.display =”none”;}

Kolirin made a statement on Facebook saying that although he would prefer that they go to the festival to celebrate the art with him, he loves those people and “respect[s] their decision and their struggle”.

He ended by thanking them for their kind words to him.