Home WORLD NEWS ‘Pakistani man on mission to kill BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur caught’
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

‘Pakistani man on mission to kill BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur caught’

by News
0 views
‘pakistani-man-on-mission-to-kill-bjp’s-suspended-spokesperson-nupur-caught’

NEW DELHI: An armed Pakistani intruder captured by the

BSF

at the Hindumalkot border outpost in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on the night of July 16 has confessed to being on a mission to kill BJP’s suspended national spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

for her remarks on the Prophet, police said on Tuesday.

SP Anand Sharma identified the arrested man as 24-year-old

Rizwan Ashraf

, a resident of Kuthiyal Shekha in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The BSF found on him two knives, one of them 11 inches long, along with religious texts, clothing, food and a bagful of sand. “Rizwan intended to visit the Dargah Sharif in Ajmer and offer a chadar there before attempting to murder Nupur Sharma,” the SP said. A Hindumalkot court last Sunday remanded Rizwan in police custody till July 24, following which he was interrogated by a team of IB, RAW and Military Intelligence.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Stabbed for backing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur, claims...

Australians urged to work from home as COVID...

Can independent media in the Philippines survive?

China’s coal plant approvals up despite climate goals:...

Turkey’s Erdogan renews case for Syria operation at...

Contempt of Congress trial for former Trump adviser...

Mississippi abortion clinic drops challenge to ban after...

Finally, north India set to get wet

SC protects ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur from arrest in...

70% of districts fail to meet UN maternal...

Leave a Reply