‘pakistani-man-on-mission-to-kill-bjp’s-suspended-spokesperson-nupur-caught’

NEW DELHI: An armed Pakistani intruder captured by the

BSF

at the Hindumalkot border outpost in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on the night of July 16 has confessed to being on a mission to kill BJP’s suspended national spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

for her remarks on the Prophet, police said on Tuesday.

SP Anand Sharma identified the arrested man as 24-year-old

Rizwan Ashraf

, a resident of Kuthiyal Shekha in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The BSF found on him two knives, one of them 11 inches long, along with religious texts, clothing, food and a bagful of sand. “Rizwan intended to visit the Dargah Sharif in Ajmer and offer a chadar there before attempting to murder Nupur Sharma,” the SP said. A Hindumalkot court last Sunday remanded Rizwan in police custody till July 24, following which he was interrogated by a team of IB, RAW and Military Intelligence.

