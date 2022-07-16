Home WORLD NEWS Pakistan woman detained along LoC in Poonch
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Pakistan woman detained along LoC in Poonch

by News
0 views
pakistan-woman-detained-along-loc-in-poonch

JAMMU: A woman from Pakistan was detained on Friday evening when she crossed over into the Indian side near Chakan-da-Bagh along the Line of Control (

LoC

) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“The woman crossed over to India from the side of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She identified herself as

Rozina

(49), a resident of Pakistan’s Islamabad,” said a police source, adding that the woman was being questioned to ascertain if she had crossed over inadvertently.

“The matter is under investigation. A team from Poonch PS has rushed to the area to take custody of the woman for further legal formalities and investigation,” added the source.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Army fires at Pakistan drone, forces it to...

ITBP jawan injures 3 colleagues, kills self

Army holds pre-training for Agnipath aspirants in Jammu...

National Monuments Authority chairman Tarun Vijay promises help...

Yashwant Sinha’s appeal to MLAs, MPs ahead of...

Dozens killed in tribal clashes in Sudan’s Blue...

Why does Saudi Arabia want Red Sea islands...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 143

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA’s vice-presidential candidate

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP’s vice-presidential...

Leave a Reply