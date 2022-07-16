pakistan-woman-detained-along-loc-in-poonch

JAMMU: A woman from Pakistan was detained on Friday evening when she crossed over into the Indian side near Chakan-da-Bagh along the Line of Control (

LoC

) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“The woman crossed over to India from the side of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She identified herself as

Rozina

(49), a resident of Pakistan’s Islamabad,” said a police source, adding that the woman was being questioned to ascertain if she had crossed over inadvertently.

“The matter is under investigation. A team from Poonch PS has rushed to the area to take custody of the woman for further legal formalities and investigation,” added the source.

