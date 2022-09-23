Pakistan Leads Push for Funds to Counter Climate-Change Damage

After a summer of catastrophic floods, Pakistan is leading a group of developing nations calling on richer industrialized countries to pay for damage caused by natural disasters that they say are linked to climate change.

In a speech at the United Nations on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Nature has unleashed her fury on Pakistan without looking at our carbon footprint, which is next to nothing,” referring to the flooding, which has killed src,600 people. “Our actions did not contribute to this.”