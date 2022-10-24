Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s election commission (ECP), in a unanimous decision, has found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” and disqualified him from being a member of parliament.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party immediately rejected Friday’s ruling and called on supporters to take to the streets.

Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, part of the PTI’s legal team, told Bioreports they were awaiting the detailed verdict before filing an appeal to the Islamabad High Court. He also said they planned to question the commission’s scope to deliver such a verdict. “We will challenge their jurisdiction, their mandate in issuing this decision,” he said.

The case against Khan was filed in August by a member of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), contending that the former prime minister had bought gifts given by foreign dignitaries from the state gift depository (also called Toshakhana) but did not disclose the assets in declarations submitted to the commission.

Chaudhry called the ECP’s decision “embarrassing” and a “slap in the face” for Pakistan’s people.

“This verdict is not an attack on Imran Khan only. It is an attack on Pakistan’s constitution and its people,” he told reporters.

Khan, who was removed from his office in April through a parliamentary vote of no confidence, has accused the commission of bias, and has singled out its chief, Sikandar Sultan Raja, of prejudice against him and his party.

After the removal of his government, Khan has been holding rallies across the country, demanding early polls. His narrative has won him large swaths of support, as the PTI won big in by-elections which took place in July and October.

The duration of the disqualification was not immediately clear. Kanwar Dilshad, a former federal secretary of the commission, told Bioreports that in his opinion, the verdict meant Khan has been “disqualified for time being”.

“My view is that the verdict is valid for this parliamentary session, which will last till August 2src23. What it means is he will not be able to sit in assembly, despite winning recent by-polls,” he said.

Dilshad further added that the commission has a broad mandate, which allows the institution to hear a case regarding corrupt practices and send it to trial court in the event of a guilty verdict.

Toshakhana controversy

The Toshakhana controversy erupted last year when it was disclosed that Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi bought gifts from the Toshakhana and later sold them in the market at discounted rates.

The PTI, which was the governing party at the time, had initially expressed reluctance to reveal the details of the gifts given to Khan, claiming it could potentially jeopardise Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The gift depository is a government department created in the 197srcs, which stores gifts given to rulers, politicians, government officials and functionaries by heads of states and other foreign dignitaries.

Toshakhana rules state that all gifts must be submitted to the department. However, they can later be bought. While selling the gifts is not strictly illegal, many consider it unethical and morally wrong.

The case filed against Khan said the former prime minister had received a total of 58 boxes containing various items during his time in office.

PMLN petitioner Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha said the former prime minister was legally required to declare all assets belonging to him, his wife and dependents to the commission at the end of every financial year.

The reference argued that failing to do so rendered Khan “dishonest” and thus disqualified him from participating in parliamentary politics for life under the Pakistani constitution.

Khan was also accused of “deliberately” hiding the gifts that he bought from Toshakhana, but later confessed to having sold these gifts, without disclosing the details to the commission.

In a landmark ruling five years ago, the Supreme Court declared then-Prime Minister and PLMN chief Nawaz Sharif “dishonest”, resulting in his removal from office and being barred from parliamentary politics for life.

Lahore-based political analyst Mehmal Sarfraz said the commission’s decision damaged Khan “politically”.

“His image has always been that of an honest man but now the ‘corrupt practices’ tag will stay with him. Of course, it does not mean his supporters will buy it since the PTI has been going after the ECP and the chief election commissioner for quite a while now, so they will see this as a ‘biased’ decision,” she added.

However, Sarfaraz noted that “when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, the PTI celebrated it because it benefitted them.

“Now questions might be asked if Khan can remain the party chief or not, because Sharif was not allowed to continue leading his party after his disqualification.”

Legal expert Hasnaat Malik also painted a potentially troubling picture for the PTI chief in the coming days.

“The ECP in the verdict has sent the case to a trial court. However, if Khan is found guilty of corrupt practices in court, he could be imprisoned for maximum of three years,” he said.