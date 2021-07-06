pair-of-arkansas-commits-to-play-in-event-during-mlb-all-star-week

A pair of Arkansas baseball commitments have been selected to play in the 2021 High School All-American Game this weekend.

Jayson Jones and Christian Foutch, members of the Razorbacks’ 2022 recruiting class, are among the 39 players who will participate in the event, which will kick off MLB’s All-Star Week festivities in Denver.

It is the second ever High School All-American Game. Future Arkansas standouts Cayden Wallace and Robert Moore played in the first one back in 2019 and last year’s was canceled – along with the rest of the All-Star Week – because of the pandemic.

The highest-ranked player in Arkansas’ class, Jones checks is a talented shortstop out of Braswell High in Texas. He hit .377 with four home runs and 22 RBIs as a junior, while adding 19 stolen bases and posting an impressive 1.339 OPS. That helped him earn first-team all-conference honors for District 5-6A.

According to Perfect Game, Jones is the No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2022, which would make him the highest-ranked player to sign with the Razorbacks during the Perfect Game era, surpassing Justin O’Conner (No. 6 in 2010). He is also the top player from Texas and the No. 2 shortstop.

For Foutch, it will be an opportunity to play in front of a home crowd, as he is the No. 3 overall player from Colorado, according to Perfect Game. He plays at Chatfield High in Littleton, Colo., a suburb of Denver.

As a junior, the right-hander has already touched 94 mph on the radar gun, plus he throws a slider and splitter. Perfect Game ranks Foutch, who committed to the Razorbacks in May, as the No. 148 overall player and No. 48 right-handed pitcher in the country.

The Arkansas duo are just two of 20 players selected for the event who are committed to SEC schools. With three uncommitted, that means all other conferences combine for 16 commitments in the game – 11 to schools in the ACC, two in the Pac-12 and one each in the Big 12, Big Ten and C-USA.

A full roster – complete with each player’s college commitment – is listed below. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Friday at Coors Field and the showcase game will be streamed line on MLB.com, with Scott Braun, Harold Reynolds and Jim Callis on the call.