Home SPORTS Padres’ Machado, Tatis and Myers usher fans to safety after shots occur
SPORTS

Padres’ Machado, Tatis and Myers usher fans to safety after shots occur

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
padres’-machado,-tatis-and-myers-usher-fans-to-safety-after-shots-occur

Machado, Tatis and Myers use dugout to keep fans safe following shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Saturday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals turned into a scary situation for fans in attendance. Shots were heard outside the stadium, leading to mayhem as everyone ran for safety. 

Padres’ third baseman and former Oriole Manny Machado, outfielder Wil Myers, and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. played a role in aiding those to safety. The three players opened the gate and helped usher fans into the dugout.

The Nationals did their best to restore calm to fans who remained inside the stadium by informing them that the incident occurred outside Nationals Park. 

Despite the shooting not happening on the inside, the Padres players reacted quickly to a situation that kept some at the stadium safe during an incident that had many panicking for a way out. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Panic as Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes spotted...

Solskjaer confirms Man Utd plans for Lingard with...

‘Blaming Akpeyi is unwarranted ‘ – Akinroyeje won’t...

Chelsea hand Armando Broja new five-year contract

Juma: Did you expect AFC Leopards to beat...

Pirates sign No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis

Case for and against Knicks selecting Jalen Johnson...

Warren Gatland and Lions staff face tough selection...

Notre Dame football adds former Big Ten back...

All the extension-eligible players in 2021-22

Leave a Reply