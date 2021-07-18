padres’-machado,-tatis-and-myers-usher-fans-to-safety-after-shots-occur

Machado, Tatis and Myers use dugout to keep fans safe following shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Saturday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals turned into a scary situation for fans in attendance. Shots were heard outside the stadium, leading to mayhem as everyone ran for safety.

Padres’ third baseman and former Oriole Manny Machado, outfielder Wil Myers, and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. played a role in aiding those to safety. The three players opened the gate and helped usher fans into the dugout.

The Nationals did their best to restore calm to fans who remained inside the stadium by informing them that the incident occurred outside Nationals Park.

Despite the shooting not happening on the inside, the Padres players reacted quickly to a situation that kept some at the stadium safe during an incident that had many panicking for a way out.