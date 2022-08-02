paddy-sowing-a-worry-due-to-sluggish-rainfall

NEW DELHI: Monsoon rainfall in India during August and September is likely to be between 94% and 106% of the long period average (LPA), which is the normal range, said

IMD

director general M

Mohapatra

while releasing the met department’s forecast for the second half of the rainy season. The LPA for rainfall in August-September in the country, based on 19712020 data, is 422. 8mm.

Referring to the situation in east & northeast India, Mohapatra said the acute rainfall deficiency may remain in Bihar and some other parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and northeastern states during August-September even as there are chances of the deficiency reducing in Jharkhand, east Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gangetic West Bengal.

The spatial distribution of probabilistic forecasts for the tercile categories (above normal, normal, and below normal) of rainfall during August and September suggests that normal to above normal rainfall is very likely to over most parts of south India (except the west coast), westcentral India and northwest India.

Northwest India may get normal rains in August and this will boost the ongoing sowing operations of kharif crops in this part of the country. Paddy sowing remains a concern mainly due to sluggish rainfall in the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Acreage data, released by the agriculture ministry last Friday, shows the area sown under paddy was 231 lakh hectares (LH) as on July 29 against 267 LH during the corresponding period last year — a deficit of 36 lakh hectares (13%).

While Punjab has already reported higher paddy acreage than last year, Haryana has almost bridged the gap which was quite high till midJuly. The overall current deficit of nearly 36 lakh hectares in paddy acreage is mainly attributed to the higher gap in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

On temperatures, the IMD predicted “above normal maximum temperatures” — meaning hotter-than-normal days — over many parts of the eastcentral, east and northeast India and some parts of northwest and south interior peninsular India during August. It said “normal to below normal maximum temperatures” are likely over remaining parts of the country.

On the other hand, “above normal minimum (night) temperatures” are likely over some parts of east central, east, northeast and hilly areas of northwest India. “Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are very likely over many parts of northwest, westcentral and south India,” said the met department. This means nights would be normal or relatively less hot in these parts of the country.