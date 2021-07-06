‘Paddington 3’ To Begin Filming In Early 2022, Studiocanal Reveals In Cannes – Deadline

Paddington 3 is set to begin shoot in Q2 2022, Studiocanal announced today during the Cannes Film Festival.

The anticipated threequel, which will have a story by Paddington 1 & 2 collaborators Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton and a screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont, will be one of the company’s flagship movies in coming years as it looks to invest $1B in content between now and 2024, the company said.

Studiocanal, which celebrates it 30th anniversary this year, is doubling down on the bear franchise with a third season of TV series The Adventures Of Paddington, which is also made with Heyday.

During the Cannes presentation, the Euro studio also confirmed Kaley Cuoco project Role Play, which we revealed today, and confirmed that long-in-the-works Benedict Cumberbatch movie War Magician, with Colin Trevorrow attached to direct, is due to begin in 2022.

Cumberbatch starrer The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain is due to release this fall, while in development with Tom Hanks’ production company Playtone is In The Garden Of Beasts.

Liam Neeson sent a video greeting from the Berlin set of action pic Retribution promising, “Let me tell ya, thanks to our exceptionally talented director Nimrod Antal and our cast, it’s going to be a wild ride. Buckle up for Retribution.”

Studiocanal, which said it wants to be known as “Europe’s answer to a Hollywood studio,” is in Cannes with a pre-sales slate which also includes Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Suddenly, Cat Person and Bag Head.