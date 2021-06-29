packers-training-camp-90-man-roster-preview:-offensive-tackle

The Green Bay Packers likely have three high-quality starting options at offensive tackle entering training camp, although the best one won’t be participating.

All-Pro David Bakhtiari is recovering from an ACL injury, but both Billy Turner and Elgton Jenkins have the versatility to play out on the edge at offensive tackle, and play at a high level.

What about the rest of the depth? That will need to be formed during training camp.

Here’s a preview of the Packers’ offensive tackles entering camp:

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

David Bakhtiari

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, left, is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Arguably the top pass-blocking offensive tackle in the game. A five-time All-Pro, including a first-team All-Pro last season, Bakhtiari is the gold standard at a premium position. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just nine total pressures in 12 games last season. An unfortunate ACL injury suffered on New Year’s Eve last year knocked him out of the playoff run. With him, the Packers likely play in the Super Bowl. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready for Week 1, although all signs have been positive during recovery. A rare blend of intelligence, athleticism and technique, Bakhtiari could be a Hall of Famer someday if he returns from injury and continues to dominate for years to come. The Packers signed him to a record-setting extension in November of last year.

Billy Turner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A 16-game starter at right guard during his first season in Green Bay, Turner displayed his rare versatility by starting at three different positions in 2020, including both tackle spots. He was Matt LaFleur’s preferred starter at right tackle to open the season, but Turner was capable as a starter in place of Bakhtiari on the left side for four different games during the regular season. He improved substantially as a pass-blocker in his second season with the Packers. His size and fluidity as an athlete look better served at offensive tackle. PFF charged him with 25 pressures and three penalties over 524 pass-blocking snaps. Turner is a likely starter at offensive tackle to start 2021, especially if Bakhtiari misses time.

Yosh Nijman

Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

Nijman, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, will enter his third season in Green Bay. After spending much of his first season on the practice squad, Nijman was on the 53-man roster throughout the 2020 season, playing 14 snaps on offense and 81 on special teams. The Packers are hoping the entire package starts coming together in Year 3. He features an intriguing blend of length and movement ability, but he also entered the NFL needing a full makeover in terms of technique in pass protection and run blocking. What a boost it would be if Nijman emerged as a capable swing tackle in 2021. The potential is there, but with so much offensive line depth on the Packers’ roster, this summer is make-or-break time for Nijman.

Royce Newman

Offensive lineman Royce Newman (70) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers took Newman in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He has the versatility to play guard, a position he played in college, but the Packers will give him every opportunity to develop at right tackle. His ability to fire off the ball and get into advantageous positions early in reps appealed to the Packers. Newman will need to improve as a run blocker and get better against power, but the foundation of his game looks strong. He could be a candidate to play snaps at right tackle or guard during his rookie season. His combination of positional versatility and explosiveness off the ball makes him one to watch at camp.

Cole Van Lanen

The Packers picked the local Green Bay product in the sixth round. In many ways, Van Lanen resembles Jon Runyan Jr., the team’s sixth-round pick a year prior. They are both similar types of players with left tackle experience at the college level. Van Lanen lacks ideal length and might not be big enough or athletic enough to survive as a starter at tackle at the NFL level, but he could be a versatile backup with a chance to develop into something more. The Packers have often had success with these types. Van Lanen still needs a good summer to make the 53-man roster to start 2021.

Others

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Elgton Jenkins: There’s a very good chance Jenkins will be the starter at left or right tackle if Bakhtiari isn’t ready for Week 1. In fact, his most likely long-term position is at tackle. Ben Braden: The Packers were experimenting with Braden at left tackle during the offseason workout program. He has the size and power to be a swing tackle candidate.

1

1